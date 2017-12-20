Loreto Grimaldi Acquires 127,243 Shares of ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) insider Loreto Grimaldi acquired 127,243 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$500,064.99.

Shares of ECN Capital Corp (ECN) opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. ECN Capital Corp has a 12 month low of C$2.97 and a 12 month high of C$4.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECN shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB upgraded ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset based financing and related service programs in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail Finance, Aviation Finance, and Commercial and Vendor Finance.

