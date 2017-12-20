Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $39.15 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,179 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,021,378,000 after buying an additional 7,411,891 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,396,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,703,000 after buying an additional 3,384,768 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 27,570,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,949,000 after buying an additional 2,863,474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,453,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,293,000 after buying an additional 134,162 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,334,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,310,000 after buying an additional 618,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.12 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $190,230.58, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $211,131.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,492.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $578,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,622 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,964 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

