Limelight Networks (LLNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.50 price objective on Limelight Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ LLNW ) opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Midle sold 15,000,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,478,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 243,055 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 14.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 486,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 639,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

