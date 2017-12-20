Leucadia National Corp. (LUK) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,935 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Leucadia National worth $25,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Leucadia National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 16,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Leucadia National by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Leucadia National by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Leucadia National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Leucadia National by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 14,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leucadia National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leucadia National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Leucadia National Corp. ( LUK ) opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9,213.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Leucadia National Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Leucadia National had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Leucadia National Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Leucadia National’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Leucadia National Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm.

