Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Haemonetics worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Haemonetics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,340,000 after acquiring an additional 381,012 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,854,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after acquiring an additional 254,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares during the period.

Shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3,081.42, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $308,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 7,118 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $406,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,393 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

