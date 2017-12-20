Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cna Financial during the third quarter worth $299,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cna Financial during the third quarter worth $305,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cna Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cna Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cna Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cna Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cna Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Cna Financial Corp ( CNA ) opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14,282.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. Its Specialty segment provides a range of professional, financial, and specialty property, and casualty products and services.

