Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 962.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $218,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $288,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Assured Guaranty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. ( AGO ) opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $3,988.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.38% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Assured Guaranty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

