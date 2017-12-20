Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.49 Million Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of The GEO Group worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,564,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,705,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,017 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,022,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,427,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE GEO) opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2,977.69, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The GEO Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Wheeler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $37,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

