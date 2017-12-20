Legal & General Group Plc Acquires Shares of 192,342 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Instinet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ( NASDAQ:MLCO ) opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13,910.00, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

