Langen Mcalenn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Progressive Corp (PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $55.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of Progressive ( PGR ) traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. 2,613,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,943. Progressive has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,104.32, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Progressive had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 6,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Basch sold 9,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $434,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,024,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,282,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 898,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 532,117 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 121,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

