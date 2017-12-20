Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.38.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. 305,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,839. The firm has a market cap of $1,766.51, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $215.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/kulicke-and-soffa-industries-klic-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-strong-buy.html.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.