KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.81

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.81 and last traded at $111.62, with a volume of 1308100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.26.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $17,429.05, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.86 million. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 84.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Barnholt sold 10,914 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $1,144,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,599 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $365,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 322,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 4,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.81” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/kla-tencor-klac-hits-new-52-week-high-at-113-81.html.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.