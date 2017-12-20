Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 464,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 162,884 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 358,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 201,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $335,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $585,033.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102,130.09, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 61.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

