Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) Director Sells $39,825.00 in Stock

Kforce, Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $39,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralph Struzziero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Ralph Struzziero sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $51,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Ralph Struzziero sold 4,500 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $116,325.00.

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 87,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. Kforce’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 612.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 117.8% during the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/kforce-inc-kfrc-director-sells-39825-00-in-stock.html.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.