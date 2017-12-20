Kenton K. Alder Sells 3,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,663.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.55. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $666.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.67 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 14.77%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. NGAM Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 26,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kenton K. Alder Sells 3,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/kenton-k-alder-sells-3000-shares-of-ttm-technologies-inc-ttmi-stock.html.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.