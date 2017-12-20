Kemper Corp (KMPR) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
Shares of Kemper (KMPR) traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3,570.72, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kemper has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $71.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.