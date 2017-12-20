Jumei International (JMEI) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.03. Jumei International shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 2378477 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JMEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumei International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jumei International stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Jumei International worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited is an online retailer of beauty products. The Company’s sales formats consist of curated sales, online shopping mall and flash sales. The Company’s Jumei Global sales channel is part of its curated sales format. The Company’s curated sales format includes branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products and health supplements.

