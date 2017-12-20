JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 23,331 Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 301.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 180.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,631.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $107,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,928.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

