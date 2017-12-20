JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 767,312 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.66% of SunCoke Energy worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 151,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $733.66, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.31.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, insider Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $50,528.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,161 shares in the company, valued at $797,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

