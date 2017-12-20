John Hoekstra Sells 11,000 Shares of Bevo Agro Inc (BVO) Stock

Bevo Agro Inc (CVE:BVO) Director John Hoekstra sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$18,040.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Hoekstra sold 20,000 shares of Bevo Agro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$34,400.00.

Shares of Bevo Agro Inc (CVE:BVO) opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. Bevo Agro Inc has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$2.00.

Bevo Agro Inc provides propagated plants in North America. It provides greenhouse crop seedlings for pepper, tomato, cucumber, and others; field crop seedlings for lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, herbs, etc.; and bedding crop plants, such as geraniums, pelargoniums, nonstop begonias, impatiens, marigolds, petunias, and other annuals.

