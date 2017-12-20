Jeremy Warner Allen Buys 290,000 Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc. (OPG) Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) insider Jeremy Warner Allen purchased 290,000 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £49,300 ($66,352.62).

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday. OPG Power Ventures Plc. has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 65.68 ($0.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from OPG Power Ventures’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of OPG Power Ventures in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Macquarie reduced their target price on OPG Power Ventures from GBX 120 ($1.62) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc is primarily engaged in the development, owning, operation and maintenance of private sector power projects in India. The electricity generated from the Company’s plants is sold principally to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies in India or in the short-term market.

