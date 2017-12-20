Jenoptik (JEN) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.90) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($26.19) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Independent Research set a €22.50 ($26.79) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($32.74) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.94 ($29.69).
Shares of Jenoptik (JEN) opened at €27.54 ($32.79) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €15.93 ($18.96) and a fifty-two week high of €30.00 ($35.71).
Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.
