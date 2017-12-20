Jefferies Group Weighs in on ARRIS International plc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ARRS)

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of ARRIS International in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for ARRIS International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ARRIS International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ARRIS International ( NASDAQ:ARRS ) traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 2,295,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ARRIS International has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $4,830.00, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ARRIS International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ARRIS International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARRIS International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ARRIS International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,234,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in ARRIS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Patrick W. Macken sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,308.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Robinson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $125,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

