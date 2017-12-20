Jefferies Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 269 ($3.62) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.70) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.77) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270.89 ($3.65).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) opened at GBX 277.30 ($3.73) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 213.40 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.50 ($3.91).

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Ross McEwan bought 177,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £499,433.28 ($672,184.76).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

