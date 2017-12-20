Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Antofagasta (ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 420 ($5.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($10.77) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 720 ($9.69) to GBX 730 ($9.83) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 740 ($9.96) to GBX 670 ($9.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.80) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 815.33 ($10.97).

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) opened at GBX 947.50 ($12.75) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 648 ($8.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,071 ($14.41).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

