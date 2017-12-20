Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) (GNK)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) (NYSE:GNK) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.20% from the stock’s current price.

GNK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (NYSE GNK) opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 320,462 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $4,201,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) by 240.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

