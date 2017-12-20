Jefferies Group Comments on Janus Henderson Group plc’s FY2017 Earnings (JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JHG. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE JHG ) opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7,497.19, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.44 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,515,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

