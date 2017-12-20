Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,423,436 Shares of News Corp (NWSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423,436 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.53% of News worth $40,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of News by 60.3% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,332,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,812 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 20.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,363,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,879,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of News by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 111.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 753,164 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News Corp (NWSA) opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,333.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.06. News Corp has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $16.87.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/janus-henderson-group-plc-sells-4423436-shares-of-news-corp-nwsa.html.

News Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.