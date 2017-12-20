Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $35.91 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.36% of IPG Photonics worth $35,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 366.5% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation ( NASDAQ IPGP ) opened at $213.14 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $11,155.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.70.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $392.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $1,888,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,882.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $2,081,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,342.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-35-91-million-holdings-in-ipg-photonics-corporation-ipgp.html.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.