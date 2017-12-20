Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $33.51 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 350,007 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $33,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.66, for a total value of $893,269.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,083 shares in the company, valued at $41,784,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $408,911.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,796.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $4,036,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE PXD) opened at $160.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27,109.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

