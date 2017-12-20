Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,998 Shares of BHP Billiton PLC (BBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,617 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,601,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,291,000 after purchasing an additional 546,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,423,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,258,000 after buying an additional 222,160 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of BHP Billiton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of BHP Billiton PLC ( BBL ) opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BHP Billiton PLC has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

