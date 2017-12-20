Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 195.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 279.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 969,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $940,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,622.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 22,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,493,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,289,052.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,411 shares of company stock worth $10,808,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc. ( NYSE:RSG ) opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22,205.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Republic Services had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

