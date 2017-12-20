Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,704,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after acquiring an additional 750,325 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $39,964,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 538.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 140,503 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 46,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of Under Armour Inc ( UAA ) opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6,912.56, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

