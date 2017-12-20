Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Symantec by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Symantec by 44,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Symantec by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank Inc. bought a new position in Symantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Symantec from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $82,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 10,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $348,720.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,553.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 445,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ SYMC) opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Symantec Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $17,967.08, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Symantec had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Symantec Corporation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

