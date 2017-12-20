Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of AerCap Holdings (AER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in AerCap by 35.2% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS increased their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $62.00 price target on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

AerCap Holdings ( NYSE:AER ) opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,378.00, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions.

