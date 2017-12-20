Jane Street Group LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Moody's Co. (MCO)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Moody's were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Moody's by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody's by 111.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Moody's by 1.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 283,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,449,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Moody's by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 50,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ewald Kist sold 4,000 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $69,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Co. ( NYSE MCO ) opened at $150.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,754.82, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Moody's Co. has a 12-month low of $93.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.81 million. Moody's had a negative return on equity of 187.20% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Moody's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Moody's’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS increased their price objective on Moody's from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Moody's in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Moody's from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

