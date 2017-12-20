Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,567 MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Andrekovich sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $194,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $690,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,417 shares of company stock worth $6,654,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc. ( NYSE:MMS ) opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4,659.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

