Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,241 Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Store Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Store Capital Corp ( STOR ) opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,967.01, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,241 Store Capital Corp (STOR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/jane-street-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-13241-store-capital-corp-stor.html.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.