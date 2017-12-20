James Hardie Industries (JHX) & Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Critical Survey

James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares James Hardie Industries and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James Hardie Industries $1.92 billion 3.92 $276.50 million $1.51 11.30 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $668.49 million 3.99 $33.25 million N/A N/A

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina.

Dividends

James Hardie Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina does not pay a dividend. James Hardie Industries pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James Hardie Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares James Hardie Industries and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James Hardie Industries 12.93% -110.46% 13.19% Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for James Hardie Industries and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James Hardie Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 0 4 0 0 2.00

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina is more favorable than James Hardie Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of James Hardie Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc is a manufacturer of fiber cement products and systems for internal and external building construction applications in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The Company’s operating segments are North America and Europe Fiber Cement, and Asia Pacific Fiber Cement. The North America and Europe Fiber Cement manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States. The Asia Pacific Fiber Cement includes fiber cement manufactured in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, and sold in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East (Israel, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates) and various Pacific Islands. The Company offers a range of fiber-cement building materials for both internal and external use across a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, trim, fencing and facades.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is an Argentina-based company engaged in the cement and concrete segment. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement and related products, such as lime, masonry cement, as well as concrete and aggregates. The Company offers Portland cement, lime and masonry cement packed in bags. Its products are mainly distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. The Company is controlled by Intercement Brasil SA.

