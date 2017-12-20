Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 47,308 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 3.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 1.07% of FedEx worth $644,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, insider Henry J. Maier sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total transaction of $2,547,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,219.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,637. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of FedEx to a “sell” rating and set a $204.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at $242.54 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $182.89 and a 12-month high of $243.75. The stock has a market cap of $64,867.61, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

