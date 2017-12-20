News coverage about J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J.W. Mays earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8290465108606 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ MAYS) traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 898. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered J.W. Mays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/j-w-mays-mays-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc is engaged in operating a range of commercial real estate properties. The Company’s properties include Brooklyn, New York-Fulton Street at Bond Street; Brooklyn, New York-Jowein building at Elm Place; Jamaica, New York-Jamaica Avenue at 169th Street; Fishkill, New York-Route 9 at Interstate Highway 84; Levittown, New York-Hempstead Turnpike; Massapequa, New York-Sunrise Highway; Circleville, Ohio-Tarlton Road, and Brooklyn, New York-Truck bays, passage facilities and tunnel-Schermerhorn Street, and Livingston Street.

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.