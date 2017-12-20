Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get J. Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS JSAIY) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 8,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,372. J. Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/j-sainsbury-jsaiy-earns-hold-rating-from-analysts-at-kepler-capital-markets.html.

About J. Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for J. Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.