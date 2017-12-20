J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $25,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 464,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $110,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $56,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,812.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,095,605. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $91.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12,332.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $113.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

