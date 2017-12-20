istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $181,700.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $181,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,625,710.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 10,937 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $197,740.96.

On Friday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 17,749 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $319,659.49.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Istar Inc. bought 12,800 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $232,320.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Istar Inc. bought 22,436 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $400,033.88.

On Friday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 19,962 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $357,319.80.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 21,900 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $391,134.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Istar Inc. bought 21,075 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.02 per share, with a total value of $379,771.50.

On Friday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,785 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $177,402.05.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,773 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $125,435.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Istar Inc. bought 5,100 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $94,962.00.

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 663,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.26, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.26.

istar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of istar by 410.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of istar in the third quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of istar by 160.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of istar in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of istar in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

istar Company Profile

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

