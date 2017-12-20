iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5408 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.09. 47,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,761. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $177.52.

