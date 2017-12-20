iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7763 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. 269,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,872. iShares Trust has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/ishares-trust-hdv-raises-dividend-to-0-78-per-share.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.