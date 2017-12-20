iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (IGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA:IGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2267 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA IGM) traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.39. 20,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,506. iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

