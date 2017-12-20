iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.66 (EWUS)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6637 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) remained flat at $$42.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

