iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3994 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,332,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,699. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

