iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.70

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6966 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,306,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,420,621. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $47.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

